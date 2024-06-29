Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Increases By 30.3%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

LifeMD Stock Up 2.1 %

LFMD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

