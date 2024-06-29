Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Drops By 36.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 194,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

