Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declines By 31.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 948,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.