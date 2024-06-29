Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Increases By 160.4%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the May 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 133,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,561. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

