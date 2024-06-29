Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expands By 45.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 6,868,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

