Short Interest in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Declines By 32.1%

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EARN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Credit by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth $3,610,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 322,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently 331.05%.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

