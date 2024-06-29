Short Interest in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Declines By 32.1%

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EARN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EARN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 322,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.64.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Ellington Credit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently 331.05%.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.