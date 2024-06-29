Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Increases By 90.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
