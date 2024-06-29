Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 59.4%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.0 %

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2491 per share. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

