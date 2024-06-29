Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rises By 204.9%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 19,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

