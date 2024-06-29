Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 290.5%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 43,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $37.72.
About Daiichi Sankyo
