Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Grows By 151.7%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2.64.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cyfrowy Polsat
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.