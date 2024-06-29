Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Grows By 151.7%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

