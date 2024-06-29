Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Grows By 112.6%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,286. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.29%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

