Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Expands By 66.3%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 187,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $265.31. 222,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,319. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.