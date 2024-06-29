Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 50.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of CCHGY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.5979 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.