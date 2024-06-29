Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 72.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 43,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNBX Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend King?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.