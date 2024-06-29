Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 72.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 43,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

