Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 33.7%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 1,379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.4 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMCLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. CMOC Group has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

