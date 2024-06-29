Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 33.7%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 1,379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.4 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMCLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. CMOC Group has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
About CMOC Group
