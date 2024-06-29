Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declines By 39.3%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 307,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 1,727,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

