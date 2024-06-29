Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 60.2%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

BPZZF remained flat at $11.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

