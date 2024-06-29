Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Decreases By 39.5%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,148,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,617,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

