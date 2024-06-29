Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 70.5%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 108,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.