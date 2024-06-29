Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 70.5%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 108,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About American Lithium Minerals
