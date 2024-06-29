Short Interest in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Decreases By 20.0%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $30.87 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 94.26% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

