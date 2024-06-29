Shore Capital Lowers Softcat (LON:SCT) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SCT. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).
Softcat Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total value of £554,050 ($702,841.56). Insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.