Shore Capital Lowers Softcat (LON:SCT) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCT. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

Softcat Price Performance

Insider Activity

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,244.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,680.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,538.28.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total value of £554,050 ($702,841.56). Insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

