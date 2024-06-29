Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $155.00

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 157.49 ($2.00), with a volume of 48715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.03).

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.31. The firm has a market cap of £69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

