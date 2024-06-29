Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Update

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile

See Also

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

