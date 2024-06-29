Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Update

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $9.18.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile
