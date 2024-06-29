Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Up 1,402.5% in June

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 1,402.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SAPX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,419,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,581,961. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.