SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SenesTech

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.