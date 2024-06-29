Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,270,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

