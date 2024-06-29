Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 686,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 974,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 57,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,203,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,441. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $901.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

