Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

