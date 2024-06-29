Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.00. Selectis Health shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2,346 shares.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Selectis Health had a negative return on equity of 651.76% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

