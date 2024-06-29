SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SEGRO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.
SEGRO Company Profile
