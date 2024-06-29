Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

SES has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 and sold 173,125 shares worth $2,018,144. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.88.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

