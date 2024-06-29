Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 11.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 5.65% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,942 shares. The stock has a market cap of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

