SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $6.61. SeaChange International shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 3,163 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

