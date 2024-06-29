Scotiabank Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $19.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $19.60 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.69.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.