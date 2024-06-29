Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 10.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $85,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 278,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

