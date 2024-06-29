SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.69. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.