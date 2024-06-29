SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.69. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
