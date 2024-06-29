Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.06.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

