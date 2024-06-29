Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Friday. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.