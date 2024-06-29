Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

