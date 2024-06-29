S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

