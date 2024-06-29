S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $469,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 2,362,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

