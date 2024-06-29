S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 3.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CBRE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

