Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 136,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 279,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In related news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

