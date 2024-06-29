Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,675,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.