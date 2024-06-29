Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,398. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

