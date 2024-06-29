Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

