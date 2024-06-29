RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 19,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 470.52% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

