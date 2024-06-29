Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 2.9%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €471.40 ($506.88) and last traded at €475.80 ($511.61). 267,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €490.10 ($526.99).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €516.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €433.99.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

