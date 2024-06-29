Reviewing QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Udemy and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Udemy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 6 0 2.60 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 496.97%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Udemy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Udemy and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $728.94 million 1.81 -$107.29 million ($0.53) -16.28 QuantaSing Group $3.62 billion 0.03 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.89

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -10.82% -23.10% -10.59% QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Udemy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.